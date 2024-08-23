Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 95 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.3% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 796.5% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 15,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.73. 4,026,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,832,954. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.21 and a 200-day moving average of $155.89. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The company has a market cap of $266.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC raised their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

