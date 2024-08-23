Griffin Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $815,000. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.17. 1,135,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

