Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $270.50 and last traded at $271.04. Approximately 31,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 43,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.15.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.00 and a 200-day moving average of $311.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $3.96. The business had revenue of $357.51 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 25.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $5.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,030,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

