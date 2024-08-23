Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Grupo Simec Stock Performance
Grupo Simec stock opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.29. Grupo Simec has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $35.81.
Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $487.42 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 16.68%.
About Grupo Simec
Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Simec
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.