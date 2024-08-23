Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Onestream (NASDAQ:OS)

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.
OS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.20.
In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,775,146 shares of company stock worth $52,311,502 over the last three months.
About Onestream
Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.
