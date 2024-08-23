GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.45.

Several research firms have commented on GXO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $65.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $499,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,035,659.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GXO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $554,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,043,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in GXO Logistics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

