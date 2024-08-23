GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $345.06 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $382.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.31.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

