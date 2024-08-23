GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC decreased its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 310.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

TTE stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average of $68.78. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $162.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

