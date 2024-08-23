GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 13,912 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,912 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,262,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 53,860,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,209 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,073,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,509 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $16,001,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,837,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,549,000 after purchasing an additional 480,848 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $22.16 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

