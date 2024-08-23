Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Reduces Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co reduced its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Vistra were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on VST. UBS Group increased their target price on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Vistra Trading Up 1.2 %

Vistra stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,983,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,700,822. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.14.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.37%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

