Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Sells 2,395 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co trimmed its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Ventas were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $6,947,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ventas by 405.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 171,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 137,327 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $1,005,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $3,560,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,667,000 after acquiring an additional 802,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $59.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,251. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $59.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.30, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Ventas’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

VTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,444.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,863 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,554 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

