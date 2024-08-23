Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.36. 479,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,967,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth $77,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

