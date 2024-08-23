HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $400.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $277.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $277.33 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.12. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 0.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,848 shares of company stock worth $28,883,444. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2,517.8% during the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2,666.3% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

