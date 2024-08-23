HC Wainwright Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL)

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ LYEL opened at $1.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. Lyell Immunopharma has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.26.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 335,794.09% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lyell Immunopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 49.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 128,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 42,452 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 14.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 69,712 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 197.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 26,635 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 18.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 279,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 42,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 4.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,004,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma

(Get Free Report)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

