HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given New $430.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HCA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $354.67.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $383.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $343.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.36. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $383.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock worth $3,185,932. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $733,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 55.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 368,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.