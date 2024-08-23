HCA Healthcare’s (HCA) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $392.00 price objective on the stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $354.67.

HCA stock opened at $383.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The firm has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $383.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.45 and its 200-day moving average is $330.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,623.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock worth $3,185,932 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,989,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,569,000 after buying an additional 60,304 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,836,000 after purchasing an additional 456,738 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,186,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,181,000 after purchasing an additional 170,560 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,503,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,121,000 after buying an additional 1,183,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,792,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,750 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

