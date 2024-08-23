Head-To-Head Analysis: Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) versus SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES)

SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SEALSQ and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEALSQ N/A N/A N/A Amkor Technology 5.87% 9.41% 5.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of SEALSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.4% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEALSQ 0 0 0 0 N/A Amkor Technology 0 3 5 0 2.63

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SEALSQ and Amkor Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Amkor Technology has a consensus price target of $41.14, indicating a potential upside of 27.93%. Given Amkor Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amkor Technology is more favorable than SEALSQ.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SEALSQ and Amkor Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEALSQ $30.06 million 0.31 -$3.27 million N/A N/A Amkor Technology $6.40 billion 1.24 $359.81 million $1.52 21.16

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than SEALSQ.

Volatility and Risk

SEALSQ has a beta of 3.37, suggesting that its share price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amkor Technology beats SEALSQ on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions. Its products are used in various applications, such as smart energy, smart home, automotive EV charging, consumer IoT, aerospace and military, telecommunications, logistics, medical, luxury, and other industrial applications. SEALSQ Corp was founded in 2022 and is based in Cointrin, Switzerland.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage. The company also provides wafer-level CSP packages for power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, radar, and specialty silicon; wafer-level fan-out packages used in power management, transceivers, radar, and specialty silicon; silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology that replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure; leadframe packages for electronic devices and mixed-signal applications; and substrate-based wirebond packages used to connect a die to a substrate. In addition, it offers micro-electro-mechanical systems packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electromechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid-state drives. Further, the company provides wafer, package, and system level test services, as well as burn-in test and test development services. It serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers, and contract foundries. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

