Head to Head Analysis: Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) & Golden Arrow Merger (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Golden Arrow Merger (NASDAQ:GAMC) and Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Arrow Merger N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A Methanex $3.58 billion 0.84 $174.14 million $2.36 18.90

Methanex has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Arrow Merger.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Arrow Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A Methanex 0 2 6 0 2.75

Methanex has a consensus price target of $56.25, indicating a potential upside of 26.12%. Given Methanex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Methanex is more favorable than Golden Arrow Merger.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Arrow Merger N/A N/A -24.61% Methanex 4.05% 5.44% 1.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Golden Arrow Merger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Methanex shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.4% of Golden Arrow Merger shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Methanex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Golden Arrow Merger has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Methanex has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Methanex beats Golden Arrow Merger on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Arrow Merger

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies in the healthcare and healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. is a subsidiary of Golden Arrow Sponsor, LLC.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels. It serves chemical and petrochemical producers. Methanex Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

