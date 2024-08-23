Head to Head Analysis: Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) and Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY)

Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) and Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Spark New Zealand and Singapore Telecommunications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark New Zealand 0 1 0 0 2.00 Singapore Telecommunications 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Spark New Zealand pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Singapore Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%.

0.0% of Singapore Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Spark New Zealand has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singapore Telecommunications has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spark New Zealand and Singapore Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark New Zealand N/A N/A N/A Singapore Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spark New Zealand and Singapore Telecommunications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark New Zealand $2.77 billion 1.77 $699.27 million N/A N/A Singapore Telecommunications $10.54 billion 3.51 $593.15 million N/A N/A

Spark New Zealand has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Singapore Telecommunications.

Summary

Singapore Telecommunications beats Spark New Zealand on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spark New Zealand

(Get Free Report)

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service. The company also provides IT infrastructure, business cloud, business and outsourced telecommunications, software, data analytics, data center, and international wholesale telecommunications services. In addition, it offers local, national, and international telephone and data services; finance products; group insurance products; and mobile phone repair services. Further, the company retails telecommunications products and services; and distributes equipment. It serves consumers, households, small businesses, government, and large enterprises. The company was formerly known as Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited and changed its name to Spark New Zealand Limited in August 2014. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

About Singapore Telecommunications

(Get Free Report)

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments. The company provides mobile, pay television, fixed broadband, voice, and content and digital services, as well as equipment sales; digital media and advertising services; and fixed voice and data, satellite, managed services, ICT, cloud computing, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as professional consulting services. It also offers 5G, roaming, and Singtel super stacker services; smart homes, WiFi mesh, WiFi 6, and home priority plan solutions; insurance, smart network, dash, Singtel paylater, and telephony services; TV packs, DVR set top boxes, TV GO, music, newsstand, and cast services; mobile phones; and devices and gadgets, such as wearables, TV, audio, home office essentials, gamic products, home appliances, and phone accessories. In addition, the company provides 5G, mobility, and connectivity services; Singtel Liquid-X and managed network services; cloud services, data center services, and software-as-a service; Internet of Things; voice, unified communications, managed unified communications, cloud conferencing, international calling, and SIP trunking services; and TV services. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.