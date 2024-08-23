Head to Head Comparison: RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) versus AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Free Report) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RenovaCare and AVITA Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A AVITA Medical 0 2 1 0 2.33

AVITA Medical has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.60%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

27.7% of AVITA Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of AVITA Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

RenovaCare has a beta of -99.34, suggesting that its share price is 10,034% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RenovaCare and AVITA Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovaCare N/A N/A N/A AVITA Medical -88.41% -84.07% -47.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RenovaCare and AVITA Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenovaCare N/A N/A -$4.47 million N/A N/A AVITA Medical $54.14 million 4.45 -$35.38 million ($1.76) -5.31

RenovaCare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AVITA Medical.

Summary

AVITA Medical beats RenovaCare on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. RenovaCare, Inc. has a strategic collaboration StemCell Systems GmbH for isolating and spraying self-donated stem cells to regenerate tissues and organs. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name RenovaCare, Inc.,to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions. It develops RECELL GO to control the manual process of disaggregation, filtration, and soak time. The company was formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. AVITA Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

