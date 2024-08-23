Head to Head Survey: Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) versus Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU)

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) and Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and Motorcar Parts of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.66 billion 1.68 $171.30 million $1.96 16.99 Motorcar Parts of America $727.87 million 0.18 -$49.24 million ($2.60) -2.50

Atmus Filtration Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Motorcar Parts of America. Motorcar Parts of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atmus Filtration Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

32.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Atmus Filtration Technologies has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorcar Parts of America has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Atmus Filtration Technologies and Motorcar Parts of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Motorcar Parts of America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $35.80, suggesting a potential upside of 7.48%. Given Atmus Filtration Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Atmus Filtration Technologies is more favorable than Motorcar Parts of America.

Profitability

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and Motorcar Parts of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atmus Filtration Technologies 10.03% 314.52% 17.61% Motorcar Parts of America -6.86% 1.41% 0.42%

Summary

Atmus Filtration Technologies beats Motorcar Parts of America on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. Its products are used in on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders. It also offers turbo chargers; test solutions and diagnostic equipment for the pre- and post-production of electric vehicles; combustion engine vehicles; and software emulation of power systems applications for the electrification of forms of transportation. In addition, it offers heavy duty parts, including non-discretionary automotive aftermarket replacement hard parts for heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural applications. The company sells its products to automotive retail chain stores and warehouse distributors, as well as various automobile manufacturers for their aftermarket programs and warranty replacement programs in North America. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Torrance, California.

