Hedera Price Reaches $0.0595 (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and $55.89 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00041972 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00013608 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00007995 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000570 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,876,506,543 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,876,506,542.49338 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05617942 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $40,282,218.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

