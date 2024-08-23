Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.63

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.63 and last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 23331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

