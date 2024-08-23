Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Eastern Bankshares worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on EBC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.89. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $232.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 48.38% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 15.44%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.