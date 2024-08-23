Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 396,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,342,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.46% of JELD-WEN as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 790.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JELD. Barclays reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

