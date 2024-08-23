Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,600 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGR. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,195,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2,285.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92,698 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $1,583,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth $1,598,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $35.92 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Avangrid’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Sunday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

