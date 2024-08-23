Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 73.5% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 25,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 44,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Kroger during the second quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter worth $299,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.90. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,975.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.