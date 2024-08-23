Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.0% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 37,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,036,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $265.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $290.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tractor Supply

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

