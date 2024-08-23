Heritage Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,998,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,014. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2239 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

