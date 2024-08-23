Heritage Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Heritage Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,440,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $135.85 and a one year high of $197.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.82. The stock has a market cap of $346.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.