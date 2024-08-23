Heritage Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Heritage Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AbbVie Stock Performance
Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,440,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $135.85 and a one year high of $197.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.82. The stock has a market cap of $346.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.29.
Insider Transactions at AbbVie
In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
