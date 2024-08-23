Heritage Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 73,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 282,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,921,000 after buying an additional 12,276 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $274.12. 2,551,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,716. The firm has a market cap of $411.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.46 and a 200 day moving average of $260.13. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

