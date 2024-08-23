Heritage Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Heritage Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $330,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,817 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,596,000 after buying an additional 890,764 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after buying an additional 843,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,055,000 after buying an additional 756,464 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWD traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,353. The company has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

