H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Has $11.89 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $11,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

EDV traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.26. 967,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,821. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.11. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

