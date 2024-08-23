HI (HI) Price Hits $0.0005

HI (HI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $213,717.93 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010769 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008446 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,087.01 or 0.99977474 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012911 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007474 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00049109 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $211,498.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

