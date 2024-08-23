Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HI. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.21. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $50.58.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.16 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

