Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.88

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.88 and last traded at $32.90, with a volume of 99911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Hillenbrand Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

