Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HON. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Shares of HON traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $200.14. 1,947,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,529. The stock has a market cap of $130.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.41. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HON. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 37,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $474,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

