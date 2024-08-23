Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Declares Dividend of $0.26

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.264 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Hongkong Land Stock Performance
Shares of HNGKY opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Hongkong Land has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29.
Hongkong Land Company Profile
