Hooked Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $80.39 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000707 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $80.39 million and approximately $12.43 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,333,333 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 176,227,586.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.42505475 USD and is up 3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $7,192,807.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

