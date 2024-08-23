Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.19

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88.

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.

