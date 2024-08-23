Horizen Price Tops $8.75 on Top Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $134.37 million and approximately $10.37 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $8.75 or 0.00013545 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00064838 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00037495 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,352,869 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

