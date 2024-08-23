Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Issues Earnings Results

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The company had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. Hovnanian Enterprises updated its FY 2024 guidance to 29.000-31.000 EPS.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Up 14.8 %

Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $238.36 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises has a one year low of $65.22 and a one year high of $240.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hovnanian Enterprises

In other news, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $224,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $667,009.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,620.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $224,977.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,816 shares of company stock worth $6,966,617 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

