Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) was down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $227.00 and last traded at $231.00. Approximately 53,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 81,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOV shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $667,009.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,620.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $224,977.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $667,009.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,620.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,816 shares of company stock worth $6,966,617. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

