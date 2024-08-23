IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.62

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.62 and last traded at $21.46, with a volume of 107878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMAX shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded IMAX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on IMAX from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.56.

IMAX Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $88.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.52 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the second quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in IMAX during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

