Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Receives $29.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Immunome from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of IMNM stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44. Immunome has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Immunome news, insider Jack Higgins sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $49,089.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $222,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jack Higgins sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $49,089.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,613.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMNM. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Immunome in the fourth quarter worth $14,268,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Immunome by 113.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,451 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,713,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,774 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunome by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,889,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome during the first quarter valued at about $14,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

