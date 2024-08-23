Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance

NYSE ICD opened at $0.70 on Monday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 4.93.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.03. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. ( NYSE:ICD Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Independence Contract Drilling as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

