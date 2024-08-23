Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.12

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.12 and last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 261563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRT. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -658.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,133.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 12.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 98,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $592,000. Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,039,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $2,061,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $9,395,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

