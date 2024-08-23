Insider Buying: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Buys 31,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$451,050.00.

Riley Millar Frame also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Riley Millar Frame sold 29,500 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.56, for a total value of C$429,579.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 1.5 %

PEY stock traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$14.68. The company had a trading volume of 201,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.67. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.99.

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEY shares. Desjardins upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC decreased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.55.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Further Reading

