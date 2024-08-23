Insider Buying: Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Director Purchases $4,955,684.40 in Stock

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 37,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,003,749.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $141.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.21 and a 200-day moving average of $132.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,289.27 and a beta of 0.89. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

