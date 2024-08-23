Insider Buying: Science Group plc (LON:SAG) Insider Acquires £46,900 in Stock

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) insider Martyn Roy Ratcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 469 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £46,900 ($60,940.75).

Martyn Roy Ratcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Martyn Roy Ratcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Science Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.85) per share, with a total value of £45,000 ($58,471.93).

Science Group Stock Performance

Shares of Science Group stock opened at GBX 480 ($6.24) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 434.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 420.53. Science Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 327.96 ($4.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 485 ($6.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £218.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,692.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

About Science Group

Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties.

